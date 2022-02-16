Fla. Court Overseeing Sunscreen MDL Issues Order Naming 5 Firms to Interim Class Counsel

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. –– The Florida court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for claims related to Johnson & Johnson’s sale of benzene-containing aerosol sunscreen products has issued an order naming five firms to the Interim Class Counsel, which will act on behalf of the proposed class as the parties move forward with a settlement agreement.

In a Feb. 9 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida granted the plaintiffs’ motion to appoint interim class counsel, appointing Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, PLLC, Bradley/Grombacher, LLP, Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C., Keller Lenkner LLC, …