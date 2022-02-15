Petition Seeking Creation of MDL Docket for Claims Involving Benzene in Aerosol Deodorants to on March MDL Hearing Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A petition to create a multidistrict litigation docket for claims accusing Procter & Gamble of selling benzene-containing aerosol deodorant products has been placed on the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s March hearing docket.

The JPML will meet in New Orleans on March 31, according to the Feb. 14 order issued by the Panel. In doing so, the Panel warned that “the Panel continues to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

“At present, the Panel intends to hear oral argument in person, but reserves the option to hear oral argument by videoconference or teleconference should circumstances warrant,” the …