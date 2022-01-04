BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

MDL Judge Awards Summary Judgment to Monsanto in 2 Cases, Cites Absence of Specific Causation Expert Report


January 4, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Pretrial Order No. 261


SAN FRANCISCO –– Roundup MDL Judge Vince Chhabria has awarded summary judgment to Monsanto in two personal injury cases, explaining that neither plaintiff served an expert report on specific causation either because “no expert was willing to opine that Roundup causes [the plaintiffs’] NHL,” or because “the lawyers from the [Houssiere, Durant & Houssiere] firm committed malpractice by failing to secure a specific causation expert.”

In a Pretrial Order No. 261 issued Dec. 29, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California concluded that “since neither plaintiff offers evidence that Roundup specifically caused their NHL, Monsanto’s motions for …


