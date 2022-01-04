Roundup MDL Judge Issues Pretrial Orders in Wave 3 Cases, Excludes Some Testimony
January 4, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order No. 259
- Order No. 260
- Order No. 262
- Order No. 263
SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the Roundup personal injury multidistrict litigation docket has weighed in on several pending motions in Wave 3 cases, in part rejecting Monsanto’s efforts to obtain summary judgment on a Texas presumption of no liability.
In a series of orders issued Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California also denied motions to exclude Drs. Freeman, Boyd, Smith, and Schiff, opining in part that “while the experts’ opinions may be shaky in some regards, all are admissible and Monsanto’s challenges are best addressed through cross-examination rather than …
