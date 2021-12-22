Procter & Gamble Recalls Aerosol Dry Shampoo and Condition Products, Cites Presence of Benzene
December 22, 2021
CINCINNATI –– Procter & Gamble Company has issued a voluntary recall of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products, citing the presence of benzene detected in “some products.”
According to a press release issued on Dec. 17, the company focused on products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterl<ss, all of which are produced in the United States.
The recall comes just weeks after the company recalled certain deodorant sprays for the same reason.
“Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of …
