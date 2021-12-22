Paraquat MDL Judge Outlines Stipulations Regarding Privileged Matters; Defendants Seek Extension on Motions to Dismiss

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation for Paraquat herbicide products liability claims has issued an order regarding Rule 502(d) and privileged materials, concluding that documents produced by Syngenta in Hoffman shall be produced in this litigation under a Rule 502(d) designation.

In a separate consent motion filed on Dec. 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, defendants Syngenta and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. sought to modify the briefing schedule for their motions to dismiss and to set Jan. 10 as the deadline for the companies to file replies in …