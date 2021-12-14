Procter & Gamble Files Petition Seeking Creation of MDL Docket for Claims Involving Benzene in Aerosol Deodorants

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Procter & Gamble has filed a petition with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation seeking the creation of an MDL docket for claims arising out of a recent report detailing benzene content in aerosol personal care products, including Old Spice and Secret deodorant and antiperspirant aerosol sprays.

The Dec. 13 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation explained that while Procter & Gamble “swiftly” acted to recall the affected products, the details regarding the benzene content “triggered a wave of putative consumer class actions.”

The first of the lawsuits was filed in the …