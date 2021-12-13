U.S. Supreme Court Invites Solicitor General to Weigh in on Appeal of $25 Million Roundup Judgment
December 13, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Supreme Court has invited the Solicitor General to file a brief in a case involving the appeal of a $25 million Roundup judgment expressing “the views of the United States.”
The high court extended the invitation in a Dec. 13 docket entry.
The Supreme Court placed the appeal of the Roundup judgment on its Dec. 10 conference calendar last month, just one day after Monsanto Co. reiterated that the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals employed an admissibility standard that materially differs from that of other circuits in affirming the District Court’s judgment.
On Nov. …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None