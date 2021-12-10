Calif. Jurors Reach Defense Verdict for Monsanto at Conclusion of Roundup Personal Injury Trial

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. –– California jurors have reached a defense verdict in favor of Monsanto at the conclusion of a Roundup personal injury trial, concluding that the defendant was not negligent in designing the glyphosate-based herbicide.

The California Superior Court for San Bernardino County jury reached the verdict on Dec. 9 after more than 60 days of trial. Jurors deliberated for approximately two days before reaching the verdict.

According to the verdict sheet, the jury found that Monsanto manufactured Roundup but that it was not negligent in designing the product. It also rejected that the defendant knew, or should …