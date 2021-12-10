BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Calif. Jurors Reach Defense Verdict for Monsanto at Conclusion of Roundup Personal Injury Trial


December 10, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Verdict Sheet


SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. –– California jurors have reached a defense verdict in favor of Monsanto at the conclusion of a Roundup personal injury trial, concluding that the defendant was not negligent in designing the glyphosate-based herbicide.

The California Superior Court for San Bernardino County jury reached the verdict on Dec. 9 after more than 60 days of trial. Jurors deliberated for approximately two days before reaching the verdict.

According to the verdict sheet, the jury found that Monsanto manufactured Roundup but that it was not negligent in designing the product. It also rejected that the defendant knew, or should …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation

January 11, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS