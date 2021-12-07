Parties Involved in Sunscreen MDL Docket Ask Court to Delay January Status Conference in Light of Settlement Progress

MIAMI –– Parties involved in the multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to the benzene content in sunscreen products has asked the court to delay a January status conference until a motion for approval of preliminary settlement is briefed.

The Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 filings in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida noted that a Motion for Preliminary Approval of Class Settlement should be filed soon.

In his Nov. 29 filing, plaintiff Steven LaValle suggested additional agenda items for the Jan. 6, 2022 initial case management conference.

LaValle said that, in accordance with a court …