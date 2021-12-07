Calif. Jurors Hear Closing Arguments in Roundup Personal Injury Trial
December 7, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Minute Order
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. –– California jurors have heard closing arguments in a Roundup personal injury trial during the sixtieth day of trial and one week after Monsanto filed for a directed verdict at the close of evidence.
According to a Dec. 6 minute order filed by the California Superior Court for San Bernardino County, court convened at 10:04 a.m., at which time the court gave jurors instructions.
Plaintiffs’ counsel delivered closing arguments from 11:11 a.m. to 11:56 a.m., at which time the jury was admonished. Court reconvened at 1:34 p.m., at which time plaintiffs’ counsel resumed closings.
At 2:22 p.m., …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick