Calif. Jurors Hear Closing Arguments in Roundup Personal Injury Trial

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. –– California jurors have heard closing arguments in a Roundup personal injury trial during the sixtieth day of trial and one week after Monsanto filed for a directed verdict at the close of evidence.

According to a Dec. 6 minute order filed by the California Superior Court for San Bernardino County, court convened at 10:04 a.m., at which time the court gave jurors instructions.

Plaintiffs’ counsel delivered closing arguments from 11:11 a.m. to 11:56 a.m., at which time the jury was admonished. Court reconvened at 1:34 p.m., at which time plaintiffs’ counsel resumed closings.

At 2:22 p.m., …