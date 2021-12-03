Monsanto Files for Directed Verdict at Close of Evidence in Ongoing Roundup Personal Injury Trial

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. –– Monsanto has filed for a directed verdict at the close of evidence in an ongoing Roundup personal injury trial, maintaining that the claims were not supported and, further, that they are preempted by federal law.

On Nov. 30, Monsanto filed a motion for directed verdict at the close of evidence in the California Superior Court for San Bernardino County, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to support a jury verdict on any of the plaintiff’s claims.

Plaintiff Donnetta Stephens filed the lawsuit, contending that she developed High Grade B-Cell Lymphoma as a result of exposure to …