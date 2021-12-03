Syngenta Defendants File Brief Outlining Proposed Bellwether Protocol in Paraquat Herbicide MDL
December 3, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Brief
EAST ST. LOUIS –– The Syngenta defendants involved in the national multidistrict litigation docket for Paraquat herbicide claims has filed a brief outlining their proposed bellwether protocol, arguing that the plaintiffs’ proposal “would waste party and judicial resources without meaningfully advancing the MDL….”
In a joint submission filed Dec. 1 with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, the Syngenta defendants argued that their proposed bellwether protocol uses “best practices to identify a representative sample of cases that will yield meaningful information about the broader MDL inventory.”
The Syngenta defendants explained that the protocol involves the random …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None