Syngenta Defendants File Brief Outlining Proposed Bellwether Protocol in Paraquat Herbicide MDL

EAST ST. LOUIS –– The Syngenta defendants involved in the national multidistrict litigation docket for Paraquat herbicide claims has filed a brief outlining their proposed bellwether protocol, arguing that the plaintiffs’ proposal “would waste party and judicial resources without meaningfully advancing the MDL….”

In a joint submission filed Dec. 1 with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, the Syngenta defendants argued that their proposed bellwether protocol uses “best practices to identify a representative sample of cases that will yield meaningful information about the broader MDL inventory.”

The Syngenta defendants explained that the protocol involves the random …