BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

PFOA MDL Judge Outlines Joint Sampling Protocol, First Water Provider Bellwether Trial Details


December 3, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • CMO No. 19-A
  • CMO No. 21


CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Aqueous Film-Forming Foams products has issued two Case Management Orders outlining an amended schedule order governing the first water provider bellwether trial and joint sampling protocol.

In a Dec. 2 order, Hon. Richard Mark Gergel of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina established procedures for Tier 2 sample collection, handling, and analytical testing of environmental media.

Under the procedures, any party seeking to sample environmental media at or near an allegedly PFAS-impacted area relevant to claims in the litigation needs to serve written …


