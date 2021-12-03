PFOA MDL Judge Outlines Joint Sampling Protocol, First Water Provider Bellwether Trial Details

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Aqueous Film-Forming Foams products has issued two Case Management Orders outlining an amended schedule order governing the first water provider bellwether trial and joint sampling protocol.

In a Dec. 2 order, Hon. Richard Mark Gergel of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina established procedures for Tier 2 sample collection, handling, and analytical testing of environmental media.

Under the procedures, any party seeking to sample environmental media at or near an allegedly PFAS-impacted area relevant to claims in the litigation needs to serve written …