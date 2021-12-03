BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

PFOA Defendants Move for Summary Judgment on Government Contractor Immunity Defense


December 3, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


CHARLESTON, S.C. –– Defendants involved in the national multidistrict litigation docket for Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products has filed a motion for partial summary judgment on the first element of the government contractor immunity defense, maintaining that the Military Specification Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) products were created “to achieve military objectives.”

In a Nov. 5 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of South Carolina, the defendants explained that the MilSpec AFFF extinguishes dangerous hydrocarbon fuel-based fires “more rapidly and effectively than any available alternative, and it has saved countless military and civilian lives and property likely …


