Procter & Gamble Voluntarily Recalls Old Spice and Secret Aerosol Spray Products in Wake of Report Detailing Benzene Content

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Procter & Gamble Co. has voluntarily recalled its Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products with expiration dates through Sept. 2023 in the wake of a report detailing “high levels of benzene,” according to a recent announcement from the company.

In a Nov. 23 announcement, the company listed 18 products affected by the recall, noting that benzene is classified as a human carcinogen but stressing that “based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in …