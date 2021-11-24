Wave 3 Roundup Plaintiff Backs Motions Attacking Monsanto’s Alleged Attempts to Re-Litigate General Causation
November 24, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Expert Reply
- MSJ Reply
SAN FRANCISCO –– A plaintiff with claims pending in Wave 3 of the Roundup products liability multidistrict litigation docket has filed reply briefs backing efforts to exclude testimony of Monsanto’s specific causation experts and for summary judgment on the issue of general causation, maintaining that “Monsanto litigated and had every opportunity to litigate general causation….”
In separate reply briefs filed Nov. 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the plaintiffs reiterated that the MDL Court has previously determined that Roundup can be reliably ruled in as a potential cause of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Yet, the plaintiffs …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference
December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel