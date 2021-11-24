Parties Outline Positions on Holding Daubert Hearings in ‘Wave 3’ Roundup Cases

SAN FRANCISCO –– Counsel representing plaintiffs in “Wave 3” of the Roundup products liability multidistrict litigation docket have sent a letter to the federal court overseeing the claims, opposing Monsanto’s efforts to hold admissibility hearings on testimony proffered by plaintiff experts.

In a Nov. 23 letter sent to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, noted that Monsanto has objected to oral argument on pending Daubert motions in two of the cases, and requests both oral argument and a Daubert hearing in a third.

The letter explained that the MDL Court had requested input from Plaintiffs’ …