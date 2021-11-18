Calif. Supreme Court Denies Petition for Review of Opinion Affirming $86.7 Million Roundup Verdict

SAN FRANCISCO –– The California Supreme Court has declined the chance to weigh in on an $86.7 million Roundup verdict, denying a petition for review filed by Monsanto after an intermediate appellate court affirmed the verdict.

In a Nov. 17 docket entry, the state high court denied both the petition for review and the request for an order directing de-publication of the intermediate appellate court opinion.

In August, the California Court of Appeal, First District, Division Two, affirmed the $86.7 million verdict, determining that Monsanto had failed to establish that the underlying claims were preempted by FIFRA and, additionally, that …