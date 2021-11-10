Paraquat MDL Judge Orders Plaintiffs to Respond to Defense Motion to Dismiss with More Specificity

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending in the Paraquat herbicide multidistrict litigation docket will have additional time to respond to defense motions to dismiss on a number of grounds after the federal court overseeing the coordinated docket gave the plaintiffs until Dec. 13 to file another response.

In the same order, the MDL Court denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss on statute of limitations grounds without prejudice “pending further factual development on the accrual of Plaintiffs’ claims and the state discovery rules particular to those claims.”

“Defendants may refile their motion regarding the statute of limitations …