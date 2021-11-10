BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Paraquat MDL Judge Dismisses Claims Against Several Defendants, Post-1990 Exposures Against Chevron without Prejudice


November 10, 2021


EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The Paraquat herbicide multidistrict litigation judge has ordered the dismissal of CP Chem, Phillips 66, Chevron Corp., and all cases filed against Chevron U.S.A. Inc. that allege exposure after 1990, noting that the parties agreed that such claims should be dismissed without prejudice.

In the Nov. 1 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois noted that the Plaintiffs’ Co-Lead Counsel has reviewed the stipulation and has agreed that such claims should be dismissed without prejudice.

The MDL Court explained that Chevron U.S.A. Inc. assumed all liabilities of Chevron Chemical Co. LP …


