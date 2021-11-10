Roundup MDL Judge Refuses to Award Preferential Trial Setting to Plaintiff

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims has declined to award a preferential trial setting to a plaintiff whose claims were originally granted such a designation in California state court, concluding that “the unfortunate reality is that many of the plaintiffs in this MDL are elderly and/or have serious health conditions.”

In the Nov. 4 order, Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California did order the parties to take the plaintiff’s trial preservation deposition within 28 days of the order.

The plaintiffs in …