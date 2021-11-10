BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Parties in the Roundup MDL Agree to Move More than 2,300 Cases to Inactive Docket


November 10, 2021


SAN FRANCISCO –– Parties in the Roundup products liability multidistrict litigation have filed a joint document letting the MDL Court know that they have agreed that 2,340 cases involving 2,361 plaintiffs can be moved to the inactive docket and administratively closed.

The parties said that 1,547 cases remain active in the MDL.

In a Joint Case Management Statement filed Nov. 3 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the parties additionally noted that 11 cases remain pending in Wave 3.

"Briefing in all of these cases should be complete by November 24, 2021," the statement


