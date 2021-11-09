Roundup Trial Set to Embark on 50th Day of Trial; Recess Scheduled for Next Week

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. –– Jurors participating in a virtual Roundup personal injury trial will enter the 50th day of trial this week, with a week-long vacation scheduled for Nov. 11 through Nov. 19, according to court documents.

In a minute order entered Nov. 8, the California Superior Court for San Bernardino County stated that the matter will resume from Nov. 22 through Nov. 25, after which the parties will break for Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 8, jurors heard testimony from Dr. Ran Reshef, a hematologist and oncologist, during the 48th day of trial. Reshef started testifying a 10:07 a.m., and …