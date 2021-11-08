Plaintiffs Support 9th Circuit’s Order Affirming $25 Million Roundup Judgment in U.S. Supreme Court
November 8, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Notice
- Petition
- Response
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A plaintiff who was initially awarded more than $80 million at the conclusion of a Roundup personal injury trial, which was later reduced to a $25 million judgment, has filed a brief in the nation’s highest court supporting a 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals decision affirming the verdict.
In a Nov. 3 brief filed in the U.S. Supreme Court, the plaintiffs maintained that the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) does not preempt state-law causes of action that are parallel or are narrower than the federal statute’s misbranding standard.
“The district court found that California’s …
