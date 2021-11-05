Class Action Complaint Filed Against Procter & Gamble in Wake of Report Detailing Benzene Content in Deodorant Aerosol Sprays

MIAMI –– A class action lawsuit has been filed in Florida accusing The Procter & Gamble Company for selling over-the-counter aerosol antiperspirant products sold under the brand names Old Spice and Secret that contained benzene.

In a Nov. 4 class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, plaintiff Tova Bryski argued that defendants sold aerosol antiperspirant sprays that contained benzene, a “known human carcinogen.”

“The presence of benzene in Defendant’s Aerosol Antiperspirant Products was not disclosed in the products’ label, in violation of state and federal law,” the complaint says. “Plaintiff and the …