Valisure Releases Report Detailing Benzene Content in Certain Deodorant Body Sprays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. –– Valisure LLC has submitted a Citizen Petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in which it details “high levels of benzene in specific batches of body spray products, some of which contain active pharmaceutical ingredients aluminum chlorohydrate or aluminum sesquichlorohydrate.”

In the Nov. 3 Citizen Petition, Valisure noted that because many of the body spray products it tested did not contain detectable levels of benzene, “it does not appear that benzene use is unavoidable for their manufacture.”

“…[A]nd,” the petition continued, “considering the long history and widespread use of these products, it also does not …