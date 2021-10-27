3M Co. Reaches Settlement Agreement with Alabama Residents over Drinking Water Containing PFAS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– 3M Co. has agreed to pay $12 million to compensate a group of plaintiffs who argued that the company polluted their drinking water with PFAS substances, according to a recent motion.

In a motion for preliminary approval of the class action settlement filed Oct. 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, the plaintiffs explained that the settlement agreement does “preserve the rights of members of the Class to assert claims against the Defendants for manifest bodily injuries or illnesses and any mental anguish resulting from such manifest bodily injuries or illnesses …