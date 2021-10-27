BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Baby Food Plaintiffs Support Slate of Attorneys as Interim Co-Lead Counsel in New York


October 27, 2021


NEW YORK –– A group of plaintiffs with claims relating to baby food pending in a coordinated docket in Southern District of New York has supported its motion to appoint Melissa S. Weiner and Michael Reese as Interim Co-Lead Counsel, arguing that “none of the other applying slates possess the experience and depth of food law litigation” as the two proposed attorneys.

In an Oct. 26 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the plaintiffs expressed their support of the motion to appoint Melissa S. Weiner of Pearson, Simon & Warshaw LLP …


