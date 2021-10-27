Monsanto Moves for Nonsuit at Close of Plaintiff’s Evidence in Ongoing Roundup Trial
October 27, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Minute Order
- Motion
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. –– Monsanto Co. has filed a motion for a nonsuit at the close of plaintiff’s evidence in an ongoing Roundup personal injury trial, arguing that the plaintiff’s claims are barred by the statute of limitations.
In an Oct. 26 motion filed in the California Superior Court for San Bernardino County, Monsanto Co. also contended that the plaintiff had failed to present sufficient evidence to support fraudulent concealment and punitive damage claims.
Hon. Gilbert G. Ochoa is overseeing the virtual trial proceedings, which began with jury selection on July 26 and continued for several days. Opening arguments …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick