Monsanto Moves for Nonsuit at Close of Plaintiff’s Evidence in Ongoing Roundup Trial

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. –– Monsanto Co. has filed a motion for a nonsuit at the close of plaintiff’s evidence in an ongoing Roundup personal injury trial, arguing that the plaintiff’s claims are barred by the statute of limitations.

In an Oct. 26 motion filed in the California Superior Court for San Bernardino County, Monsanto Co. also contended that the plaintiff had failed to present sufficient evidence to support fraudulent concealment and punitive damage claims.

Hon. Gilbert G. Ochoa is overseeing the virtual trial proceedings, which began with jury selection on July 26 and continued for several days. Opening arguments …