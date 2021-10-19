Plaintiffs Support Objections to Report Recommending Summary Judgment for Goodyear in Ortho-Toluidine Case

BUFFALO, N.Y. –– Plaintiffs with ortho-toluidine exposure claims pending against Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. have filed a reply brief supporting their objections to a report and recommendation opining that the defendant should, in part, be awarded summary judgment, maintaining that the defendants failed to provide adequate warnings and instructions on an exposure limit that would prevent cancer after 1991.

In a Sept. 13 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, the plaintiffs supported their objections to a report and recommendation, arguing that the defendants continued to rely on inadmissible evidence and had …