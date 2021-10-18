Ill. Jury Awards $72 Million at Conclusion of Dioxin/Furans Exposure Trial Against Cerro Flow Products

BELLEVILLE, Ill. –– An Illinois jury has awarded $72 million at the conclusion of a multi-plaintiff personal injury case brought against Cerro Flow Products, agreeing that the defendant was liable for dioxins and furans that it emitted from its plant, allegedly causing the plaintiffs to develop a variety of cancers.

Hon. Chris Kolker of the Illinois Circuit Court, 20th Judicial Circuit, St. Clair County, presided over the three-week trial, which involved the claims of 12 plaintiffs. Jurors reached their verdict after more than six hours of deliberations that took place over two days. Sources told HarrisMartin that the verdict was …