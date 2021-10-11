FDA Asks Consumers to Discontinue Use of artnaturals Hand Sanitizer, Cites ‘Unacceptable Levels of Benzene’

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The FDA has asked consumers to discontinue using artnaturals scent free hand sanitizers after discovering “unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants.”

In an Oct. 4 update, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration updated its prior guidance regarding the benzene content in hand sanitizer, stressing that consumers who have products on its list of hand sanitizers should “immediately stop using the product and dispose of it, ideally in a hazardous waste container.”

“FDA has tested certain artnaturals scent free hand sanitizer labeled with “DIST. By artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248” and found unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, …