Coppertone Voluntarily Pulls Several Sunscreen Products After Discovering Benzene in Aerosol Sprays

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Coppertone has voluntarily recalled five aerosol sunscreen spray products, citing the presence of benzene in 12 lots of the products.

On Sept. 30, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced that Coppertone had recalled specific lots of Pure & Simple SPF 50 Spray, Sport Mineral SPF 50 Spray, and Travel-Size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling certain lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen spray products,” the announcement said. “To date, Coppertone has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall. The voluntarily recalled sunscreen spray …