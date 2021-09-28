AFFF MDL Judge Asks Defendants to File Omnibus Brief Regarding Government Contractor

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket on Aqueous Film-Forming Foams (AFFF) products liability claims has outlined a new procedure by which the parties should file motions regarding the government contractor defense, asking the defendants to file one omnibus brief by Nov. 5.

In Case Management Order No. 16.B, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina supplemented and amended the procedure by which parties will brief dispositive motions on the government contractor defense.

The defendants were asked to keep the November brief to 50 pages in length.

“Defendants are strictly limited …