Chevron Challenges Paraquat Herbicide Claims, Say They Are Time-Barred

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– Chevron has filed a partial motion to dismiss in the national multidistrict litigation docket for claims linking Paraquat to the development of Parkinson’s disease, arguing in part that many of the cases are time-barred.

In a Sept. 13 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. argued that the plaintiffs have “overreached in ways that are properly addressed on the pleadings.”

The underlying plaintiffs contend that their use of Paraquat led them to develop Parkinson’s disease.

“Defendant Chevron U.S.A. Inc. recognizes that the core claims in this …