Roundup MDL Judge Establishes Inactive Docket for Cases Engaged in Settlement Talks
September 27, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the national Roundup products liability multidistrict litigation docket has issued an order establishing an inactive docket that will include cases subject to ongoing settlement negotiations or included in aggregate settlement agreements.
In the Sept. 16 order, Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California noted in his order that “many of the cases in the MDL are subject to ongoing settlement negotiations or included in aggregate settlement agreements.”
As such, the MDL judge implemented the inactive docket procedures in an effort to prevent “unnecessary work in cases …
