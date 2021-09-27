Calif. Court Dismisses Truck Driver’s Benzene Case With Leave to Amend Pleadings

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California federal court has granted motions to dismiss on jurisdiction and pleading grounds in a putative class action involving benzene exposure on behalf of truck drivers, but has allowed the plaintiffs 21 days to file an amended lawsuit.

In a September 14 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California opined that the allegations contained in the complaint were too vague and did not “specifically identify the jurisdictional facts indicating that each of the movant defendants had continuous and systematic contacts with California to support general jurisdiction…”

The plaintiffs filed the underlying putative …