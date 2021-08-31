Roundup MDL Judge Enters Judgment After 9th Circuit Affirms $25 Million Verdict
August 31, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal court overseeing the national Roundup products liability multidistrict litigation docket has entered judgment against Monsanto in the wake of a 9th Circuit decision affirming the $25 million verdict.
In Pretrial Order No. 243, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said the final judgment, after determining post-judgment interest and awardable costs, is $25,313,383.02.
The award includes $200,967.10 in past economic loss, $3,066,667.00 in past noneconomic loss, $2 million in future noneconomic loss, and $20 million in punitive damages.
In May, the 9th Circuit upheld the verdict, in part concluding that the evidence …
