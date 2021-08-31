Monsanto Details Unsettled Cases in Waves 1, 2 of Multidistrict Litigation Docket

SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto has sent a letter to the Roundup MDL judge detailing what cases remain unsettled in several “waves” of the litigation, noting that it believes that the cases named are not appropriate for remand and, instead, are “subject to settlement agreements.”

Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California held a case management conference via Zoom on Aug. 18. During the 40-minute hearing, the MDL Judge asked the parties to “submit joint list of cases in Waves 1 and 2 that have not yet settled as well as a proposed Wave …