BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Monsanto Details Unsettled Cases in Waves 1, 2 of Multidistrict Litigation Docket


August 31, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Letter
  • Proposed Order


SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto has sent a letter to the Roundup MDL judge detailing what cases remain unsettled in several “waves” of the litigation, noting that it believes that the cases named are not appropriate for remand and, instead, are “subject to settlement agreements.”

Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California held a case management conference via Zoom on Aug. 18. During the 40-minute hearing, the MDL Judge asked the parties to “submit joint list of cases in Waves 1 and 2 that have not yet settled as well as a proposed Wave …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation

September 01, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS