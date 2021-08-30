Petitioners Seeking Sunscreen MDL Docket Maintain New Jersey is Appropriate Forum

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Those that petitioned the US. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for claims relating to the benzene content in sunscreen have filed a brief maintaining that New Jersey is the correct forum for the claims.

In an Aug. 26 brief filed with the JPML, the plaintiffs reiterated that defendant Johnson & Johnson is headquartered in New Jersey, making it “conveniently located for the parties, documents and witnesses.”

“Several airports are easily accessible making it convenient for the parties to attend court conferences and to take depositions of J&J employees and third parties,” the …