Pa. Court Affirms Order Sending EtO Toxic Exposure Lawsuit to Lehigh County


August 30, 2021


PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania appellate court has affirmed a trial court order sustaining objections to venue in an EtO toxic exposure lawsuit, agreeing with the lower court that there was insufficient evidence tying the defendant to Philadelphia County.

In the Aug. 2 opinion, the Pennsylvania Superior Court additionally found that further discovery “would not have altered the outcome” of the trial court’s findings.

Plaintiff Mourad Abdelaziz filed the underlying complaint on behalf of himself, and others similarly situated, contending that B. Braun Medical Inc., as the owner of a manufacturing facility in Allentown, Pa., released Ethylene Oxide (EtO) into the …


