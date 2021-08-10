Calif. Appellate Court Affirms $86.7 Million Roundup Judgment, Points to Evidence of Monsanto’s ‘Conscious Disregard for Public Safety’

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California appellate court has affirmed an $86.7 million Roundup verdict after determining that Monsanto had failed to establish that the underlying claims were preempted by FIFRA and, additionally, that there was sufficient evidence to support damages and the finding that Monsanto’s actions constituted “conscious disregard for public safety.”

In the 76-page Aug. 9 opinion, the California Court of Appeal, First District, Division Two, also concluded that the trial court did not err when it reduced a $2 billion punitive damage award.

In addressing the defendants’ preemption argument, the appellate court found that the claims were not …