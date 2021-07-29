HarrisMartin: Plaintiffs File Petition to Create MDL Docket for Lawsuits Over Benzene Content in Neutrogena Sunscreen Products
July 29, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against Johnson & Johnson relating to the benzene content in the company’s Neutrogena aerosol sunscreen products have filed a petition with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, requesting the creation of a multidistrict litigation docket.
In the petition filed just moments ago, the plaintiffs asked the JPML to transfer the growing number of cases to the U.S. District for the District of New Jersey.
“The actions involve nearly identical factual allegations that J&J’s sunscreen sprays are defective in that they contain the presence of benzene, a chemical linked to blood cancers …
