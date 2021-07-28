Delaware Reaches Settlement Agreement with DuPont, Chemours and Corteva Over PFAS Damage

WILMINGTON, Del. –– The State of Delaware has reached a settlement agreement with DuPont, Chemours and Corteva over what the state said was decades of damage done to Delaware’s environment by PFAS contamination.

The settlement, announced July 13 by the Delaware Attorney General, guarantees $50 million will be paid to the state immediately.

A settlement agreement released by the Attorney General stated that operations in and around the State of Delaware for more than 200 years by the companies resulted in the disposal of chemicals and compounds, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

“The companies shall make a payment in …