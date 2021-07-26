U.S. House of Representatives Passes Legislation to Designate PFAS Substances as Hazardous

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. House of Representatives has passed legislation that will designate PFAS substances as hazardous under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980.

The measure passed the House of Representatives on July 21 by a vote of 241 to 183. A total of 23 Republicans joined 218 Democrats in approving the legislation. Six representatives did not participate in the vote.

The bill was introduced on April 13, and aimed to require the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to designate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, …