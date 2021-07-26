Roundup MDL Judge Releases Pretrial Orders in Anticipation of Aug. Case Management Conference

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the Roundup Multidistrict Litigation has issued pretrial orders in anticipation of a virtual case management conference on Aug. 18, asking the parties to submit a joint case management statement one week prior to the conference.

In a series of Pretrial Orders issued July 23, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Hon. Vince Chhabria also asked the parties for an update on compliance with Pretrial Order No. 50 regarding plaintiff fact sheets.

In the same Pretrial Order, the judge asked the parties to submit a proposed schedule for the next …