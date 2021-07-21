Complaints Grow Against Neutrogena, J&J for Alleged Benzene Content in Sunscreen Products

LOS ANGELES –– Lawsuits against Neutrogena and Johnson & Johnson concerning their sunscreen products and allegedly dangerous benzene levels have been filed in several federal courts across the country in the wake of a Valisure report detecting high levels of the human carcinogen in several brands and batches of sunscreen.

In a June 21 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, plaintiff Shelli French argued that the presence of benzene in the sunscreen products, specifically ones manufactured by Neutrogena, “renders them adulterated and misbranded.”

“As a result,” the class action says, “the …