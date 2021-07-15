J&J Recalls Neutrogena, Aveeno Aerosol Sunscreens, Citing 'Low Levels of Benzene'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. is voluntarily recalling all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen product lines to the consumer level, explaining that internal testing identified low levels of benzene in some samples of the products.

In a July 15 announcement, J&J told consumers to stop using the affected products and discard them. The company said that “while benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products.”

The company added that it is investigating the cause of the issue, …