Class Action Filed Against Neutrogena, Accuses Company of Manufacturing Benzene-Containing Sunscreen Products

LOS ANGELES –– A class action lawsuit has been filed against Neutrogena Corporation in the wake of a report detailing high levels of benzene in sunscreen products, with the plaintiff arguing that the presence of the known human carcinogen in a consumer product that is regularly used by adults and children is “especially concerning and would affect a substantial part of the population.”

In the June 21 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, plaintiff Shelli French accused the sunscreen manufacturer of manufacturing products containing “dangerously high levels of benzene,” which has …